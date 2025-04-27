New Delhi: Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said that he has full faith in the government.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

In a conversation with ANI, Kej said, "It is absolutely devastating, the terror attack. The news was devastating. There is no other way to describe it."

Following the attack, the Central government has said that the terrorists responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment.Opposition parties have expressed their full support for the government in any action against perpetrators of the terror attack.

The central government has decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

The central government has also revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27

"Right now, I've got absolute and full faith in the Government of India, and I will wholeheartedly support them in whatever decision they make right now, and I put my full faith in them," added Kej.

Meanwhile, the ace musician performed during the World Health Summit in the Capital. He talked about his performance and his collaboration with UNICEF.

"It's a huge honour for me to perform at the World Health Summit, and I'm performing here in my capacity of being a UNICEF celebrity supporter. I've been working with UNICEF since 2018, and it's been a beautiful collaboration between and so today I'm honoured to do that because there's going to be a huge focus on climate change and its implications on the health, on the well-being, and on the growth of children, and that is something very close to my heart."

On how music promotes health and wellbeing, he added, "I believe music can be a very strong catalyst to encourage all of us to not just be aware of problems but to actually take action on these problems."

Talking about Kej, he first won a Grammy in 2015 for Winds of Samsara in the Best New Age category and later for Divine Tides, with Stewart Copeland, in 2022. In 2023, he and Copeland were honoured again for Divine Tides. He has secured his fourth Grammy nomination for 'Break of Dawn' in 2025.