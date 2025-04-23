Pahalgam Terror Attack: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra And Others Condemn: 'These Mass Murderers...'

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The entire nation is grieving the heinous terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, claiming the lives of 28 tourists and leaving several others injured. It was the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Pahalgam, often referred to as the ‘Mini Switzerland of India,’ witnessed this horrific incident that has left the country in shock. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation — from world leaders to Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, and others have expressed their grief and solidarity with the victims’ families, demanding justice for the barbaric act.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Shah Rukh shared his anguish, writing, ''Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occured in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we, as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act.''

Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram and expressed her condolences, ''What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones. This is not a tragedy we can move past from.''

she further added, ''This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time. To those grieving, displaced, mourning, and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you.''

Salman Khan has expressed grief and anger over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that led to the loss of many lives and has shaken the nation.

"Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko maarna puri kainath ko maarne ke barabar hai," Salman Khan said in a post on X.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and wrote, "The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking. Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just.... living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief. And the unbearable weight of it."

"Every time something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace. And may those left behind find strength somehow - though I don't know how we even begin to ask that of them."she further added.

Taking to Instagram Katrina Kaif wrote, "Heartbroken by the horrific attack in Pahalgam. Unsuspecting and innocent tourists and civilians whose lives have been tragically taken,".

"Deepest condolences to the families of the victims during this unimaginable time. Praying for strength and peace for all the families who have lost loved ones. May justice be served, she added.

Shahid Kapoor tool to Instagram and wrote, "Innocent lives lost in Pahalgam. Nothing but pain comes out of such cowardly acts of terrorism. This is not what anyone’s god would ever accept. Jo jo karam karega tu use hi hoga bharna. Praying for the families dealing with the immeasurable loss."

Javed Akhtar took to X handle and wrote, ''Come what may , what ever the cost , what ever the repercussions, the terrorists of Pelham can not be allowed to get away . These mass murderers have to pay with their lives for their inhuman deeds .''

Caliing the terrorist attack Heart beaking, Allu Arjun took to X handle and wrote, ''Soo heart broken by #Pahalgam Attack . Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people . Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace . Truly Heart breaking.''

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'strongly' condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. He cut short his Saudi Arabia trip and landed back in India today early morning.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable, and it will get even stronger."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said ''zero tolerance towards terrorism.'' He said, '' We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam. We are deeply distressed. I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes. The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country."

