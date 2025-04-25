Pahalgam Terror Attack Update: Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert In Solidarity With Victims

New Delhi: Singer Arijit Singh has announced the cancellation of his upcoming concert in Chennai, scheduled for April 27, as a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, Arijit re-shared a note from the event organisers, stating that the show has been cancelled out of respect for the victims and their families.

The note read, "IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th."

The note also assured ticket holders that they would receive full refunds, which would be automatically processed back to their original mode of payment.

The Pahalgam attack has sparked widespread condemnation, with several Bollywood celebrities expressing their sorrow and anger.

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor, among others, have paid their condolences to the victims and their families.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has also postponed the ticket sales for his Hukum Tour in Bengaluru, citing the current national situation and the tragic events in Pahalgam. (ANI)