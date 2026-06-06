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PAHLAJ NIHALANI

Pahlaj Nihalani prayer meet: Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha offer final tributes

Several high-profile Bollywood celebrities, including Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and Govinda, attended the prayer meet of veteran film producer Pahlaj Nihalani on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Mumbai.

|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 12:14 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Pahlaj Nihalani prayer meet: Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor and Shatrughan Sinha offer final tributes(Source: X)

 Mumbai: Several Bollywood stars attended the prayer meet to pay their last respects to veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani who passed away on Thursday at the age of 76.

 Politician and actor Hema Malini also attended the prayer meet on Saturday. In the visuals, the actress was seen entering the premises.


 
Anil Kapoor donned a black shirt for the prayer meet. The actor was seen exiting from the prayer meet after paying his last respects.

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Shatrughan Sinha also attended the prayer meet on Saturday. He wore a white shirt and pant for the day. He paired it with a black vest.


 
Other Bollywood celebrities include Jackie Shroff, Neha Dhupia, and Anupam Kher.

ANUPAM
 
Nihalani was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday, with several members of the film fraternity gathering to pay their final respects. Several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry attended the cremation ceremony to bid farewell to the veteran producer.
 
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, Varun Dhawan, along with his father David Dhawan, producer Boney Kapoor and others arrived to pay tribute to the late film producer.
 
Celebrities also took to their respective social media handles and offered tributes to Nihalani, remembering his contributions to the Indian film industry.

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