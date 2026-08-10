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'Paid mouthpieces who would speak...': CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon addresses internal rift and mass resignations

CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon has broken her silence on the internal dispute within the artistes' body, condemning defamatory allegations and addressing the recent resignations of eight executive committee members.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
'Paid mouthpieces who would speak...': CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon addresses internal rift and mass resignations
Image Credit: @poonam_dhillon_/Instagram

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