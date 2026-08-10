/'Paid mouthpieces who would speak...': CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon addresses internal rift and mass resignations

"It is very sad that people's thinking had become so narrow that their concerns were about why their photograph had not been published or why they had not been given prominence. These were the things that seemed to be troubling them. Why were Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure being projected? Why was this happening? The reason is simple: we are working. We want to do something positive for CINTAA by using our personal contacts and relationships," she added.