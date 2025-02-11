Pakistan Actress Mawra’s Husband Does An Impressive Dance Performance On This Popular Bollywood Song; Leaves Her Emotional

Mumbai: Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane and actor Ameer Gilani’s wedding has taken the internet by storm, and a heartwarming moment from their big day has left fans swooning. A video clip from their wedding festivities is going viral, showing Ameer Gilani performing an impressive dance for his bride. His charming moves and heartfelt gestures won everyone over, especially Mawra, who looked emotional and overjoyed.

In the viral clip, Ameer Gilani is seen grooving to a classic Bollywood romantic track, recreating its signature hook steps. As he danced with full enthusiasm, Mawra couldn’t stop smiling and cheering for him. The highlight of the video came when Ameer walked up to Mawra, hugged her, and shared a loving moment, making everyone present at the wedding gush over their chemistry.

Mawra and Ameer tied the knot in a grand and traditional wedding ceremony on February 5, 2025, in Lahore. The wedding was attended by close family, friends, and celebrities from the Pakistani entertainment industry. The couple looked regal in their wedding attire—Mawra stunned in an intricately embroidered bridal lehenga, while Ameer complemented her in an elegant sherwani.

The actors, who have been rumoured to be dating for a long time, finally made their relationship official with their wedding. Their wedding photos, shared on Instagram, have left fans gushing over their fairy-tale romance.



Mawra Hocane is a well-known Pakistani actress who gained immense popularity for her Bollywood debut in Sanam Teri Kasam (2016), where she starred opposite Harshvardhan Rane. Though she hasn’t returned to Bollywood since, her performance in the film remains widely appreciated. Meanwhile, Ameer Gilani is a rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry, known for his roles in drama series and television shows.

As the video continues to make rounds on social media, fans are showering the newlyweds with love. Many have commented on how adorable their bond is, with one user writing, “This is the kind of love everyone dreams of!” Another fan said, “Ameer’s dance just proved how much he adores Mawra. They are the cutest couple!”

With their fairytale wedding and these heartwarming moments, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have undoubtedly set new relationship goals for their fans.