Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A 'Terrorist'? Fact-Check Over His 'Balochistan' Remark

New Delhi: In a fresh controversy related to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, it has been reported that Pakistan has marked him in its 'terror watchlist' after his remarks on Balochistan during an address at the Riyadh Forum. It was a social media post which led to this news burst on several platforms resulting in massive debate and reactions among fans.

According to India Today, allegedly a purported notification dated October 16, 2025, shared by a social media user named Nasir Azeem was shared online. The document allegedly states that Salman Khan was added to the list for the reason 'Azad Balochistan Facilitator'. However, its authenticity remains unverified and no credible Pakistani media outlet or government source has reported or confirmed such a move.

Salman Khan separates “People of Balochistan” from “People of Pakistan”



Salam Khan said “ People of Balochistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan & everywhere” pic.twitter.com/yzzq8DSfFO — Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) October 19, 2025

What Salman Khan Actually Said?

Salman Khan attended the event along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Talking about the influence of Indian cinema among the South Asian communities who live in the Middle East, Salman Khan said, “Right now, if you make a Hindi film and release it here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. If you make a Tamil, Telugu, or Malayali film, it will do hundreds of crores in business because so many people from other countries have come here. There are people from Balochistan, there are people from Afghanistan, there are people from Pakistan... everyone is working here.”

Salman Khan A 'Terrorist: Fact Check

The alleged social media post has several discrepancies and looks like a fake notification being made viral. Salman Khan made the remarks during the two-day event in Riyadh spanning October 16 and 17. The post claims that the recommendation for Salman Khan to be tagged as a 'terrorist' was given on October 7. The Balochistan reference was made almost 10 days after the alleged ‘official’ call for Khan to be placed on a terror watch list, reports Financial Express.

Also, there is no coverage about this development on Pakistani media platforms — despite going viral on social media.