New Delhi: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, actress Mawra Hocane who starred in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam reacted to the news of ceasefire between the two nations on Saturday.

Hocane’s post, in which she stated, "Pakistan has & will always stand for Peace," has sparked significant backlash online.

“Finally the world can see that Pakistan has & will always stand for Peace. However, if we are pushed into a war, our bravery & determination is unmatched. Our soldiers protected us with integrity, valour & grace, and our nation's resolve was unified & exemplary,” her post read.

She continued, “Nothing & no one that attempts to challenge Pakistan's sovereignty will be spared, make no mistake! Here's to working towards peace & kindness yet again… our forces are the wind beneath our wings and soar, we shall! Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Forces Paindabad.”

How Did the Internet React?

Netizens slammed the actress for her remarks, with many filling her comments section with critical messages, questioning her stance and intentions.

One user wrote, "You disgusting lady. Aren't you ashamed of yourself? If you are so proud of your Bhikharistan country, why do you come to India to beg for work? Shame on you. It's good that you people are now blocked from working here in India."

Another user commented, "Pakistan has already violated the ceasefire."

A third wrote, "Stopping a war after initiating it isn’t something to glorify. Facts matter more than emotions. It’s better to look at history through a neutral lens rather than nationalist filters."

A fourth user added, "I fail to understand why Pakistanis are celebrating. For three days, you couldn’t stop our drones. We attacked by choice, and you did nothing. What are you people high on?"

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who co-starred with Hocane in Sanam Teri Kasam, has stated that he would not participate in the sequel if Hocane were to return to the cast.