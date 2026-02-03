Pakistani 5 minute viral video girl Alina Amir's estimated earnings, age & fresh photos: Her latest cryptic post a slap on HATERS!

5 minute viral video: A few days back, social media was abuzz with an intimate video widely being circulated online, allegedly featuring Pakistani content creator Alina Amir. However, the viral sensation was prompt enough to react and rubbish it all as a deepfake video. Today, in this feature, let's try to decode her estimated earnings based on media reports, her age and latest picture posts. She is 22.

Alina's latest cryptic post

Alina's latest picture post on Instagram looks like an indirect slap on the face of haters. She captioned it: Still standing. Still unstoppable.

This is being seen as a response to her detractors after a deepfake intimate video alleging that the girl in it is Alina went viral. The popular Pak TikToker had slammed all the reports as fake and released a statement too.

5 minute viral video: What is the controversy?

After the 5 minute viral video hit the internet, Pak content creator Alina Amir released a video statement where she dismissed the reports saying, "I sincerely request Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz sahiba to take action against all these culprits who create videos of women to malign them and ruin their lives."

She heaped praises on the Punjab Cyber Crime Department for their quick action and urged law enforcement agencies to ensure strict punishment for those involved in AI-based defamation and digital abuse. She also announced cash reward for those who can provide with some valid information about the culprits behind this act.

Who Is Alina Amir?

Alina Amir is a Pakistani influencer and digital content creator who has amassed a massive fan following - all thanks to her lip-syncing viral videos. She has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram alone with 250 posts. She also shares pictures and videos on beauty and fashion.

Alina Amir's claim to fame

She shot to fame after her lip-syncing video on Parineeti Chopra's dialogue 'Meri Body Mein Sensation Ho Rahi Hai' from Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) went viral in India and Pakistan. She came to be known as the 'Sarsarahat Girl'.

The full dialogue goes: “Meri body mein sensations hote hai. Pills unko control karte hain. Kaise sensations? Sensations jaise sarsarahaat, sansanahaat, gudhgudahaat, dagmagahaat, fararahaat, thartharahat, kapkakahaat, jhatpatahaat.”

Alina Amir's earnings

According to Bollywoodshaadis.com, Alina earns around USD 1200 per post - due to her massive following on TikTok and Instagram. Her income is reported to be around $15K to $20K monthly.