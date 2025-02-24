Pakistani Actor Dodi Khan & Rakhi Sawant Watch India Vs Pakistan Match And Their Banter Is So Hilarious

Mumbai: Controversy queen Rakhi Sawant once again grabbed headlines, this time for her entertaining cricket banter with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan during the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match. The duo, who previously made news after Rakhi claimed to be married to Dodi, were seen watching the match together, and their reactions left fans in splits.

As the match unfolded, Rakhi, known for her over-the-top antics, didn’t hold back from teasing Dodi, especially when Virat Kohli played a stunning innings. While Dodi was initially excited when Hardik Pandya got out early, Rakhi wasted no time slamming him, saying, “Hardik gaya toh kya hua, Virat abhi baaki hai!” (So what if Hardik is out? Virat is still here!)

Dodi, on the other hand, was hopeful that Virat would also get dismissed soon, but much to his disappointment—and Rakhi’s delight—Kohli remained at the crease, leading India towards a strong position.

As the match progressed, Dodi Khan was seen celebrating whenever Pakistan took a wicket, but Rakhi made sure to remind him that India was still in the game. The highlight of their banter came when Pakistan lost the match, leaving Dodi in shock while Rakhi erupted in joy. She couldn’t stop laughing at his disappointment and gleefully declared, “Ab bolo! India jeet gaya!” (Now say something! India has won!)

Their lighthearted exchange quickly went viral, with netizens enjoying the cross-border banter. Fans flooded social media with comments like “Rakhi vs Dodi is more entertaining than the match itself” and “Dodi bhai, Rakhi ke saamne cricket dekhna risk hai!” (Watching cricket with Rakhi is risky, Dodi!).

While their India vs Pakistan face-off may have been in good humour, one thing is clear—whenever Rakhi Sawant is involved, entertainment is guaranteed!