Pakistani Actors Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Marwa Hocane React To Pahalgam Terror Attacks: 'A tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all...'

New Delhi: In a dastardly attack, The Resistance Front—a shadow offshoot of terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) opened fire on tourists at the popular Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing over 26 and injuring many. The incident has scarred the nation and its people, as innocent tourists were attacked by the terrorists amid what was meant to be a peaceful outing.

Several world leaders including US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack. Bollywood celebrities also took to social media and expressed grief over the killings.

Now, few Pakistani actors including Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane have voiced their opinion against the terror attack in Pahalgam.

PAKISTANI ACTORS ON PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

Hania Aamir shared a story on her Instagram, writing, “A tragedy anywhere is a tragedy for all of us. My condolences to the innocent people affected by the recent events. In pain, in sorrow and in hope, we are one. When innocent people die, the pain is not just theirs, it is for all of us. No matter where we are from, grief speaks the same language. We must always choose humanity.”

Fawad Khan, who is soon going to be seen in an Indian film, Abir Gulaal along with Vaani Kapoor also took to his Instagram stories to express grief. 'Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack at Pahalgam. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims.'

Sanam Teri Kasam actress, Mawra Hocane, also took to her Instagram to give condolences. 'An act of terrorism against one is an act of terrorism against all. What's happening to the world #Pahalgam,' read her caption.