Veteran Pakistani actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her Karachi apartment a week after her death.

New Delhi: Celebrated for her iconic roles in classic dramas, Pakistani television actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her apartment in Karachi on Wednesday, as per a report by India Today. She was 76.

The report also states that Ayesha's neighbours noticed a foul odour lingering from her residence, prompting them to alert authorities. Upon investigation, local police confirmed that the veteran actor had passed away nearly a week prior to being discovered. Her remains have since been moved for a post-mortem examination.

Born on November 22, 1948, Ayesha Khan was a household name in Pakistan and had a significant impact on South Asian television. Her illustrious career spanned several decades, during which she starred in many iconic dramas such as Afshan, Aroosa, Mehndi, and Naqab.

Khan also appeared in several Pakistani films, including Bol Meri Machli, and made a notable appearance in the Indian film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, showcasing her cross-border appeal.

Despite her fame and accomplishments, the circumstances of her death have sparked a wave of public concern over the neglect of elderly artists. Social media platforms were flooded with tributes and expressions of sorrow, but also with criticism directed toward her family. One post read: "Clearly she was lonely and neglected…Apparently she has 2 children and she’d passed away a week ago, shame on her children for not checking up on their mother regularly."

Ayesha Khan was a mother of two, a son and a daughter, but reports indicate that she had been living alone for some time. There has been no public comment yet from her family.