Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Ali Allegedly Died Nine Months Before Her Body Was Discovered: Reports

New Delhi: Pakistani television and film actress Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her apartment in Karachi’s Ittehad Commercial area on Tuesday, July 8. According to investigators, the 32-year-old had been dead for approximately nine months, with evidence pointing to October 2024 as the likely time of death.

The discovery was made when a court bailiff, acting on a landlord’s complaint to vacate the rented property, forcibly entered the apartment and found Ali’s severely decomposed body. Initial reports had speculated that her death occurred two weeks ago, but forensic and digital evidence now suggest she passed away late last year, as per reports by Arab News.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza confirmed that the actress’s phone was last active in October 2024. “As per Call Detail Record (CDR), the last call was made in October 2024,” Raza told Arab News, without disclosing further specifics.

Investigators cited her final social media activity as additional evidence, her last Facebook post was dated September 11, 2024, and her last Instagram post was published on September 30, 2024.

Residents of the building reportedly told police that they had not seen Ali since around September or October of that year.

Signs Point to October Death

According to officials involved in the case, her estimated time of death aligns with when her utility services were discontinued, likely due to non-payment. “She probably died between paying her last utility bills and when her electricity was disconnected in October 2024, probably due to non-payment of the bill,” one investigator told Arab News on condition of anonymity. Another noted that food items in the apartment had expired about six months ago, and that rust had formed on metal containers, consistent with a prolonged period of neglect.

The apartment had a balcony door left open, which may have allowed the odour of decomposition to dissipate over time. Residents who returned to the building in February said the smell had faded by then.

Actress's Family Refuses to Claim Body

In a disturbing turn, police revealed that Ali’s family has refused to claim her body. Multiple media Reports suggest she may have been estranged from her relatives. When contacted, her father, Dr. Asghar Ali, allegedly told police: “We have cut off ties with her long ago. Do whatever you want with her body. We will not receive it.” The status of her mother remains unknown.

Humaira Asghar Ali was a known face in Pakistani entertainment, having appeared in popular television dramas such as Just Married, Ehsaan Faramosh, Guru, and Chal Dil Mere. Her film credits include the 2015 action-thriller Jalaibee and the 2021 romantic comedy Love Vaccine.