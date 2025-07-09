Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Ali Found Dead In Karachi Flat, Decomposed Body Recovered After 2 Weeks; Mawra Hocane Reacts: Report

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead at her Karachi apartment on Tuesday July 8, 2025 reportedly. Several online portals reported that the 32-year-old star died around two weeks ago, and her decomposed body was recovered from the flat.

Pakistani Actress Found Dead

Her body was recovered after the landlord, unable to reach her, went with the court order to initiate eviction proceedings. The court directed the Gizri police to visit the apartment located in the Ittehad Commercial area. Officers arrived around 3:15 pm and, receiving no response, broke into the locked flat. A foul smell was also coming from the flat, as per News18.

According to area police chief Syed Asad Raza, “It appeared that the body was several days old."

Humaira was allegedly living alone in the rented apartment and had not been paying rent for several months. Police are attempting to locate her relatives through mobile phone records.

Forensic teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to collect evidence, and her body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem. Though the exact cause of death is yet to be determined, further investigation is underway, Geo TV reported.

Who Is Humaira Asghar Ali?

Humaira Asghar Ali featured in popular reality show Tamasha Ghar by Pakistani channel ARY and the 2015 film Jalaibee. Earlier this year, veteran Pak actress Ayesha Khan was also found dead in her Karachi flat.

An avid Instagram user, she often posted her pictures on the social media platform. Her IG bio reads ART - ᴛʜᴇᴀᴛʀᴇ, ᴛᴠ ᴀᴄᴛᴏʀ, ᴍᴏᴅᴇʟ | ᴘᴀɪɴᴛᴇʀ, sᴄᴜʟᴘᴛᴏʀ | ғɪᴛɴᴇss, ʜᴇᴀʟᴛʜ. She had over 715k followers on the platform.

Humaira got her Bachelor and Master of Fine Arts degrees at the National College of Arts. She then pursued an M.Phil in Art & Design at Punjab University. During this time, she also trained in theatre, mime, painting, and graphic arts.

Reacting to Humaira's shocking untimely demise, Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane shared a heartfelt Instagram story. “If you’re in trouble or caught in spiralling thoughts, if I have known you briefly or extensively, if you’re a friend or an acquaintance, if you’re from my fraternity and you feel I will understand your pressures, please reach out!” she wrote (reports Images.Dawn).