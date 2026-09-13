/Pakistani actress Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy, reveals baby bump at Toronto International Film Festival 2026

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has announced that she is expecting her second child. The 41-year-old star shared the news while attending the Toronto International Film Festival 2026, revealing her baby bump during the prestigious event.
Taking to social media, the actor posted a picture of herself wearing a flowing white gown in a relaxed silhouette that clearly displayed her baby bump. In the photograph, she is seen placing a hand over her bump while smiling for the camera. Keeping the announcement simple and heartfelt, Mahira captioned the post, "We make plans, and then there is ALLAH'S plan."
The pregnancy announcement coincides with Mahira’s presence in Toronto for the film festival, where she moderated a conversation as part of TIFF's Community Impact programming. She was also honoured during the festival for her significant contributions to cinema.
Her high-profile appearance at TIFF comes nearly a decade after she made her high-profile Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 hit Raees.
This will be the first child for Mahira and her husband, businessman Salim Karim, whom she married in October 2023. The upcoming arrival will be the actor’s second child, as she is already mother to a 17-year-old son, Azlan, from her previous marriage to Ali Askari.
Azlan played a memorable role in his mother's second wedding, walking Mahira down the aisle when she tied the knot with Karim nearly three years ago.
On the professional front, Mahira was last seen in the Urdu-language feature Aag Lagay Basti Mein, directed by Bilal Atif Khan and co-starring Fahad Mustafa alongside Jawed Sheikh, Tabish Hashmi, and Salahuddin Tunio.
Mahira remains one of Pakistan’s most celebrated actors, having gained widespread fame through hit television series such as Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat, and Sadqay Tumhare. Her notable film credits include Bin Roye, Superstar, and the historic blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt, alongside frequent appearances representing Pakistani cinema on international cultural platforms.
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