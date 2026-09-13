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Pakistani actress Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy, reveals baby bump at Toronto International Film Festival 2026

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan announced her second pregnancy at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026, revealing her baby bump in a heartfelt social media post during the event.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan announces second pregnancy, reveals baby bump at Toronto International Film Festival 2026
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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