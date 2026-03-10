Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar's FIRST reaction to wedding rumours with Shoaib Malik: 'I have never even...'

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar has broken her silence on the rumours about her wedding with former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Interestingly, before Vaneeza, Shoaib was linked to actress Laiba Khan. The speculation was rife on social media about him tying the knot for the fourth time. However, looks like all these were false reports.

Vaneeza Sattar on marrying Shoaib Malik

Vaneeza Sattar during a recent television appearance, slammed all the allegations and dismissed the claims as 'baseless and fabricated.' She quipped, "I have never even met Shoaib Malik. I don’t know where these rumours started."

The Pakistani actress revealed that she first took as a joke but soon she started getting phone calls about the development and how even her mother was contacted by friends and relatives who had read the rumours on social media.

Shoaib Malik's Statement on 4th marriage

According to Siasat.com, Shoaib Malik on March 1, 2026 issued a public statement, rebuking all the 'false and fabricated' stories about his personal life. He clarified that he has only been married twice, first to Sania Mirza, following the legal conclusion of his earlier union, and currently to actress Sana Javed.

“I’ve always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted,” Malik said in his statement.

“I feel this has reached a point where it must be addressed. My son is now at an age where he will read these false and fabricated stories. These accusations, spread for views and mere pennies of earnings, are causing distress to those I care about,” he wrote.

Shoaib Malik was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002. He later married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010, but the duo separated in 2024. Together, they have a son.

On January 20, 2024, he married actress Sana Javed.