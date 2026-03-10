Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025474https://zeenews.india.com/people/pakistani-actress-vaneeza-sattars-first-reaction-to-wedding-rumours-with-shoaib-malik-i-have-never-even-3025474.html
NewsEntertainmentPeoplePakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar's FIRST reaction to wedding rumours with Shoaib Malik: 'I have never even...'
VANEEZA SATTAR

Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar's FIRST reaction to wedding rumours with Shoaib Malik: 'I have never even...'

Shoaib Malik was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002. He later married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010, but the duo separated in 2024. Together, they have a son. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar's FIRST reaction to wedding rumours with Shoaib Malik: 'I have never even...' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani actress Vaneeza Sattar has broken her silence on the rumours about her wedding with former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Interestingly, before Vaneeza, Shoaib was linked to actress Laiba Khan. The speculation was rife on social media about him tying the knot for the fourth time. However, looks like all these were false reports. 

Vaneeza Sattar on marrying Shoaib Malik

Vaneeza Sattar during a recent television appearance, slammed all the allegations and dismissed the claims as 'baseless and fabricated.' She quipped, "I have never even met Shoaib Malik. I don’t know where these rumours started." 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Who is Vaneeza Sattar? Meet gorgeous Pakistani actress who has been linked to cricketer Shoaib Malik

The Pakistani actress revealed that she first took as a joke but soon she started getting phone calls about the development and how even her mother was contacted by friends and relatives who had read the rumours on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SaherScooop (@saher.scooop)

Shoaib Malik's Statement on 4th marriage

According to Siasat.com, Shoaib Malik on March 1, 2026 issued a public statement, rebuking all the 'false and fabricated' stories about his personal life. He clarified that he has only been married twice, first to Sania Mirza, following the legal conclusion of his earlier union, and currently to actress Sana Javed.

“I’ve always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted,” Malik said in his statement.

“I feel this has reached a point where it must be addressed. My son is now at an age where he will read these false and fabricated stories. These accusations, spread for views and mere pennies of earnings, are causing distress to those I care about,” he wrote.

Shoaib Malik was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002. He later married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010, but the duo separated in 2024. Together, they have a son. 

On January 20, 2024, he married actress Sana Javed.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

akansha ranjan kapoor
Who is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor? Alia Bhatt's BFF who froze her eggs at 32
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank changes major rules; From FD rates to UPI ATM withdrawal and more
Moringa
5 health benefits of introducing moringa atta to your diet
Gurugram news
Gurugram construction site collapse kills 7; rescue on for 10 workers
US Iran tensions
Amid tensions, is Iran activating sleeper cells outside country? Report says..
Kerala news
Kerala's Minister accused of Infidelity by wife; he dismisses allegations
US-Iran war
UAE umbrella intercepts mass missile swarm as conflict enters lethal new phase
kitten heels
Elegant Kitten Heels to Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
LPG
Govt increases booking period for LPG cylinder -- How long will it take now?
CSK
4 overseas players who might start for CSK in IPL 2026: Brevis, Noor and...