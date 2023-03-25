topStoriesenglish2587874
Pakistani Sand artists Draw Stunning Portrait Of Shah Rukh Khan At Gadani Beach

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback to the silver screen with Yash Raj Films' spy-drama 'Pathaan', four years after his last release 'Zero' in 2018. 

Mumbai: The fan following of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan transcends geographical boundaries. Recently, a group of artists in Balochistan drew a portrait of the superstar on sand in Pakistan's Gadani Beach.

Taking to Instagram, Sameer Soukat, one of the members of the Rashidi artists group, shared a picture of the sand art. He shared the picture with the caption: "The biggest sketch of @iamsrk was made and gifted by me @sameershoukat11 and my team @rashidi.artist.gaddani."

The artist shared a bird's-eye video of the sand art that garnered immense praise on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sameer Shoukat (@sameershoukat11)

'Pathaan' is his fourth film with Deepika Padukone, and first with John Abraham. Upon its release, the film received positive accolades from both audience as well as critics for its action sequence and minted over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. 

