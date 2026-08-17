/Pakistani TikToker Ayesha Gilamana shot dead in Taxila; sister critically injured: report

Popular Pakistani TikTok creator Shamsu Bibi, widely known on social media as Ayesha Gilamana, was shot and killed by unidentified assailants near Pakistan's federal capital on August 14. The 28-year-old content creator, who had accumulated roughly 1.3 million followers online, was ambushed shortly after being called away from her residence, as reported by News 18.
According to a police complaint filed by her father, Fazal Sahibzada, Bibi stepped out after receiving an urgent phone call from an acquaintance identified as Kashif, alias "Kashi." She left the house in a car alongside her 15-year-old sister Aseema and her brother Naimatullah.
While travelling near a local petrol station, two unidentified men, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old, approached on a motorcycle and opened fire at the vehicle. Bibi was struck in the neck and died instantly at the scene. The gunfire caused the driver to lose control, resulting in a collision with another vehicle that left Aseema severely injured.
CCTV footage captured from the area shows two suspects escaping on a motorcycle immediately following the attack. Police are reviewing the visual evidence to establish the identities of the gunmen and track their fleeing route.
Sahibzada later identified his daughter's body at THQ Hospital Taxila, while his son Naimatullah noted that he would be able to identify the shooters if presented with a lineup.
In his official statement as reported by the same publication, Sahibzada disclosed that his daughter had been entangled in financial disputes with two individuals, Kausar and Javed (alias Shaheen). He stated that Bibi had received prior death threats demanding monetary repayments, leading her to file a formal complaint with the Islamabad police before the incident.
Taxila authorities have launched a full investigation, pursuing lead suspects while working to establish the exact motives behind the targeted killing.
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