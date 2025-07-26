Pakistani TikToker Sumeera Rajput Found Dead, Daughter Alleges 'Poisoned For Refusing Marriage': Report

New Delhi: Sumeera Rajput, a TikTok content creator known for her videos on the platform where she had amassed over 58,000 followers and more than one million likes, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in the Bago Wah area of Sindh’s Ghotki district, as reported by Geo News.

District Police Officer (DPO) Anwar Shaikh told the media that Rajput’s 15-year-old daughter alleged her mother had been poisoned. According to the daughter, several individuals had been pressuring Rajput into a forced marriage. She claimed that these individuals gave her mother poisonous tablets, which led to her death, Geo News reported.

Rajput’s body was moved to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination. Dr. Sarwanand, the medical superintendent, stated that the initial examination showed no signs of physical violence, though samples have been sent to a laboratory to determine the precise cause of death.

Police have taken two individuals into custody for questioning. However, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered so far. Authorities said the motive remains unclear and that they are investigating multiple angles to determine if foul play was involved.

This incident follows a disturbing trend of violence against female content creators in Pakistan. Just last month, 17-year-old TikTok star Sana Yousaf was reportedly shot dead inside her home in Islamabad’s Sector G-13/1. Yousaf, who had more than 740,000 followers on the platform, was with her aunt at the time of the shooting.

Islamabad Police arrested the suspect, Umar Hayat, also known by the nickname 'Kaka,' within 20 hours in Faisalabad. The case, as reported by Geo News, sent shockwaves through the online community and reignited conversations about the increasing risks faced by women in the digital space.