Dhurandhar has been breaking box office records while also taking social media by storm with its songs. A video recently shared online claims to show Pakistani women dancing to the film’s hit track Shararat at a wedding. The user who posted the clip said it was filmed in Pakistan, and the video quickly drew reactions from viewers amazed by the film’s popularity despite the ban in the country.

In the video, two women perform the dance while other attendees cheer them on. One user commented, “Pakistanis are loving Dhurandhar like anything. Maybe they will give Nishan-e-Pakistan to Aditya Dhar.” Another wrote, “Both of them are well rehearsed,” while some were surprised, asking, “Wait… banned movie, right?” Others praised the song itself, saying, “Well done, this song is made for a great dance. Music is a language of the universe.”

Take a look:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dance on Dhurandhar Movie Song Shararat at Pakistani Wedding pic.twitter.com/Utn7kxOGo4 — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 4, 2026

Global Bans, Local Success

Dhurandhar was denied release in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Pakistan. Despite this, it has become the most successful Indian film overseas in 2025, having already crossed ₹1,000 crore globally.

Also Read | Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Eyes RRR's Massive Rs 1230 Cr Lifetime Haul

Shararat Becomes a Musical Hit

The music video for Shararat, featuring Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. Composed by Sashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, the track was choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. Its catchy beats and energetic choreography have contributed significantly to the film’s viral appeal.

Also Read | Dhurandhar To Undergo Changes Following Information And Broadcasting Ministry Directives From Jan 1: Reports

Dhurandhar: India’s Highest-Grossing Film of 2025

Dhurandhar, a high-octane spy thriller, stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film has been a massive box office success, becoming India’s highest-grossing film of 2025. Fans eagerly await the second part, which is scheduled to release in March 2026.