Palaash Muchhal Attends Premanand Maharaj’s Satsang Amid Cheating Rumours & Postponed Wedding

New Delhi: Musician and filmmaker Palaash Muchhal, who recently found himself at the centre of a controversy after the sudden postponement of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, was recently seen attending Premanand Maharaj's satsang in Vrindavan. The duo’s wedding was originally scheduled for November 23.

The music composer was spotted covering his face with a mask as he listened to Premanand Maharaj and folded his hands in respect.

Social media users have questioned the timing of his visit, especially as rumours of him allegedly cheating on the star cricketer continue to circulate online.

A post shared by an X user showed Palaash attending the religious gathering on December 2.

Palash Muchhal spotted at Premanand Maharaj Ji’s satsang on 2nd December. pic.twitter.com/NZtEzk5FGS — Indian Cricket (@IPL2025Auction) December 3, 2025

Netizens React

The internet was flooded with mixed reactions, with many calling his appearance a “PR strategy.”

One user commented, “Palaash Muchhal jaise logo ko lagta hai Premanand Maharaj ji ke paas jaake sab theek ho jayega.”

Another wrote, “Palaash Muchhal at Premanand Maharaj ji’s place. Hope his acidity problem is solved.”

Palash Muchhal jaise logo ko lagta hai Premanand Maharaj ji ke paas jaake sab theek ho jayega pic.twitter.com/CmCEspOgYk — Shivam (@caffeineat1am) December 3, 2025

A third user repeated the viral claim, “Palaash Muchhal spotted at Premanand Maharaj Ji’s satsang… new PR strategy or what?”

Another comment read, “Smriti Mandhana’s boyfriend Palaash Muchhal went to Premanand Ji Maharaj. He thinks this is going to solve all problems.”\

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy

This marks Palaash's first public appearance after his wedding with Mandhana was postponed. On December 1, he was papped at the airport along with his mother, Amita, and security personnel.

The wedding was postponed indefinitely after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, fell ill on the wedding day and was rushed to a hospital in Sangli after symptoms of a heart attack.

Shortly afterward, Palaash himself was hospitalised in Sangli before being transferred to Mumbai for further evaluation.

Another controversy erupted when social media posts claimed he had allegedly cheated on the cricketer. An anonymous Reddit post also alleged that Palaash was involved with the wedding choreographer. However, choreographer Nandika Dwivedi and her colleague, both hired for the wedding functions dismissed the allegations.

The couple has not issued any statement yet regarding the postponement of the wedding.