Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2992290https://zeenews.india.com/people/palak-muchhal-breaks-her-silence-on-brother-palaash-muchhal-smriti-mandhana-wedding-controversy-2992290.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
PALAASH MUCHHAL SMRITI MANDHANA WEDDING

Palak Muchhal Breaks Her Silence On Brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy

Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Wedding: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 10:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Palak Muchhal Breaks Her Silence On Brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Wedding ControversyPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy around Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's impending wedding, finally his singer sister Palak Muchhal has broken her silence. She addressed the wedding postponement issue and how the family is dealing with the tense situation.

During an interaction with Filmfare, Palak was asked about how she and her family are dealing with the controversy,  to which the she said, "I think the families have been through a very tough time. Like you just said, I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity at this time. We would like to spread positivity as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong."

ALSO READ: Palaash Muchhal Attends Premanand Maharaj’s Satsang Amid Cheating Rumours & Postponed Wedding

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, amid the social media frenzy around Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding postponement, Palash Muchhal was recently seen at Premanand Maharaj's Ashram in Vrindavan. His pictures with the famous and much-revered spiritual guru went viral on social media.

Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy

For the unversed, the much-hyped marriage saw an unfortunate incident when reports of Smriti's father suffering a heart attack was reported during their pre-wedding festivity. Also, reports of Palash also being admitted to a hospital surfaced. 

According to several media portals, speculations and rumours claiming that Palash cheated on Smriti with the dance choreographer a day before the wedding circulated like wildfire online. 

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to tie the knot on November 23. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Russian President Vladimir Putin
How Moscow’s ‘Friendship’ Influences Delhi’s Strategic Future
Putin India visit
Putin Is Being Hosted Here: Inside Rs 170-Cr Palace Of The World’s Richest Man
Putin India visit
Putin India Visit: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Dec 5
CM Omar Abdullah
Reservation Policy Cleared By J&K Cabinet, Sent To L-G: Omar Abdullah
Narendra Modi
Modi Breaks Protocol To Receive Putin, Drives Him In Fortuner, Not Limousine
Air pollution
MPCB Shuts Down 19 Ready Mix Concrete Plants In Mumbai To Curb Air Pollution
Pakistan
Pakistan's ISI Pushes Global Drug Cartels To Fund Khalistan Revival
West Bengal
Election Commission Moves To 'Clean Up' Bengal SIR Exercise Data Entry Process
chyawanprash
Boost Your Health With Chyawanprash
Vladimir Putin
Where Will Russian President Putin Stay In Night? The ITC Suite That Costs...