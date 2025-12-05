Palak Muchhal Breaks Her Silence On Brother Palaash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Wedding Controversy

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy around Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's impending wedding, finally his singer sister Palak Muchhal has broken her silence. She addressed the wedding postponement issue and how the family is dealing with the tense situation.

During an interaction with Filmfare, Palak was asked about how she and her family are dealing with the controversy, to which the she said, "I think the families have been through a very tough time. Like you just said, I would just want to repeat that we would like to believe in positivity at this time. We would like to spread positivity as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong."

Meanwhile, amid the social media frenzy around Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding postponement, Palash Muchhal was recently seen at Premanand Maharaj's Ashram in Vrindavan. His pictures with the famous and much-revered spiritual guru went viral on social media.

For the unversed, the much-hyped marriage saw an unfortunate incident when reports of Smriti's father suffering a heart attack was reported during their pre-wedding festivity. Also, reports of Palash also being admitted to a hospital surfaced.

According to several media portals, speculations and rumours claiming that Palash cheated on Smriti with the dance choreographer a day before the wedding circulated like wildfire online.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to tie the knot on November 23.