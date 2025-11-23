Palak Muchhal Shares Dreamy Pre-Wedding Pics As Smriti Mandhana Prepares To Join Family

Mumbai: Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal is all set to welcome Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana as her sister-in-law.

The singer, who seems to be extremely elated and thrilled as her singer brother Palaash Muchhal is all set to tie the knot on November 23, has been sharing an umpteen number of photos from the pre-wedding festivities.

On Saturday, Palak shared pictures featuring herself and her lyricist husband, Mithoon, along with the bride and groom-to-be.

The four looked gorgeous in different hues of purple.

Palak captioned one picture as "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge…" adding purple heart emoticons.

She captioned the other picture as "#SmritiWeds. Palash @mithoon11” Jashne-Bahara! #PalaashWedsSmriti."

Earlier, Palak had shared a few pictures of the Haldi ceremony that took place on November 21.

In one picture shared by Palak, the singer looked emotional as she applied the wedding haldi on the groom-to-be, Palaash.

In another picture, she was seen posing with her lyricist husband, Mithoon.

For the uninitiated, on account of Smriti and Palaash's wedding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his heartfelt wishes to the couple through a letter.

An official letter from the PM's office read, “It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Smriti and Palaash, which is to be held on November 23, 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on the auspicious and joyous occasion."

The letter further read, "Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other’s presence, and may their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding.”

It further read, “May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other’s strengths and imperfections."

PM Modi, through his letter, further wished the couple all the luck.

“As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti’s cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership.”

“It is fitting that a Celebration Cricket Match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride! May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion. (Narendra Modi),” it then read.

For the uninitiated, Smriti Mandhana is known as one of India's most celebrated women cricketers and a key figure in international women's cricket.

Talking about Palaash Muchhal, he is a well-known music composer and has been associated with many Bollywood projects.