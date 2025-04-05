Advertisement
PALAK TIWARI

Palak Tiwari Opens Up About Her Horror-Comedy Experience; 'Definitely Not Easy...'

Palak Tiwari reveals the challenge of balancing fear and laughter while filming her upcoming horror-comedy, thanks to her talented co-stars.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 05, 2025, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Palak Tiwari Opens Up About Her Horror-Comedy Experience; 'Definitely Not Easy...' (Image: @palaktiwarii/Instagram)

New Delhi: Balancing horror and comedy is no easy feat, and Palak Tiwari knows this better than anyone. While working on her upcoming horror-comedy, the actress found herself facing a unique challenge—not with the fear, but with the laughter.

“It’s definitely not easy,” Palak admits. “We have some amazing actors on board, like Asif Khan, who’s absolutely brilliant. He has this incredible ability to be scared in a way that’s both hilarious and believable. Acting alongside him was tough because his comic timing is flawless. There were so many times when I had to remind myself to stay in character as Ananya, but the 'Palak' in me—who’s just an audience member—couldn’t help but laugh!”

With a talented ensemble of natural comedians, keeping a straight face became one of the biggest hurdles for Palak on set. But for her, the challenge only made the experience more enjoyable. “It’s a situational comedy at times, and my co-actors are so gifted. So while it was incredibly fun, it was also really difficult to keep my composure.”

If the filming process was this entertaining, audiences are certainly in for a treat when the film hits the screen!

