Palash Muchhal booked under SC/ST act in Sangli over alleged casteist remarks; Police Begin Probe: report

Music composer Palash Muchhal has landed in legal trouble in Maharashtra’s Sangli district after a complaint was filed against him by Vigyan Prakash Mane, reportedly a childhood friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, the complaint alleges that Muchhal made casteist remarks during an altercation at a toll plaza on the Sangli–Ashta road on November 22.

Case Registered Under SC/ST Act

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Authorities have registered a case against Muchhal under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police confirmed that sections including 3(1) of the Act, along with IPC Sections 351(2) and 352, have been invoked.

The complaint was lodged by Mane, a resident of Sangli. Officials stated that an investigation is currently underway, and no further official details have been disclosed so far.

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Dispute Linked to Financial Dealings

Preliminary reports suggest the dispute stems from a financial disagreement between the two. Police report by the same publication indicate that Muchhal had allegedly borrowed Rs 25 lakh from Mane for a film-related project.

The issue escalated when Mane reportedly asked for the money to be returned. The confrontation at the toll plaza is said to have occurred when the matter was raised again, leading to a heated argument.

Investigation Ongoing

Police officials have reiterated that the matter is under active investigation. Further developments are expected as authorities examine the allegations and gather evidence.

Spotlight on Past Relationship with Smriti Mandhana

The controversy has also brought renewed attention to Muchhal’s past relationship with Smriti Mandhana. The two were previously engaged and had planned to marry in Sangli in November 2025.

However, the relationship ended before the wedding, with both parties later confirming their separation publicly. The reasons behind the breakup were not disclosed at the time.

Wedding Called Off Amid Public Speculation

The cancellation of the wedding became public after both Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal issued statements on social media, addressing weeks of speculation.

Muchhal, in an Instagram post, described the situation as one of the most difficult phases of his life. He stated that he had decided to move on and urged people not to believe unverified rumours, adding that legal action could be taken against those spreading defamatory content.

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Mandhana also confirmed that the wedding had been called off, requesting privacy for both families. She emphasised her desire to focus on her cricketing career and continue representing India at the highest level.

Earlier Reports of Postponement

For those unaware, the wedding, originally scheduled for November 23, 2025, in Sangli, was earlier reported to have been postponed due to a sudden medical emergency involving Mandhana’s father. However, it was later officially confirmed that the wedding had been called off.

About Palash Muchhal

Born in 1995 in Indore, Palash Muchhal is known for his work in films, television, and independent music. He has composed popular tracks such as “Party Toh Banti Hai,” “Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui,” and “Musafir,” and has directed over 40 music videos.