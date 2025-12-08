Palash Muchhal Removes Proposal And Celebration Videos With Smriti Mandhana A Day After Wedding Cancellation

New Delhi: A day after music composer Palash Muchhal confirmed that his wedding with Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana had been called off, several videos featuring the pair disappeared from his social media accounts. Among the deleted posts was the widely circulated clip in which Muchhal proposed to Mandhana at a cricket stadium.

Palash Muchhal Deletes Proposal Video

The videos, showing Muchhal’s stadium proposal and his celebrations with Mandhana following India’s Women’s World Cup victory, had been uploaded last month after the team clinched the title in Mumbai. The proposal took place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the venue of the World Cup final. The couple had been scheduled to marry on November 24 in Mandhana’s hometown of Sangli.

However, on the morning of the ceremony, Mandhana’s manager announced that the wedding had been postponed indefinitely, citing her father’s sudden illness. Muchhal and his family later returned to Mumbai, where the composer was reportedly hospitalised due to stress. Around the same time, multiple social media speculations suggested that Muchhal had been involved in an alleged incident of infidelity, a claim that both choreographers present at the wedding festivities publicly rejected.

On Sunday, Mandhana confirmed via Instagram Stories that the wedding had been called off, requesting privacy for both families. Simultaneously, Muchhal issued his own statement on Instagram, formally acknowledging the cancellation. “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship,” he wrote.

Palash's Reacts To Rumours

Responding to the circulating rumours, he added: “It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily to baseless rumours about something that has been most sacred to me. It’s the most difficult phase of my life, and I will deal with it gracefully, holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”