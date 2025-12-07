Advertisement
SMRITI MANDHANA PALASH MUCHHAL WEDDING

Palash Muchhal Says He’s ‘Moving On’ Minutes After Smriti Mandhana Confirms Wedding Cancellation, Threatens Legal Action Against 'Baseless Rumours'

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have now both officially confirmed the cancellation of their wedding, sharing the news on their social media.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Palash Muchhal Says He’s ‘Moving On’ Minutes After Smriti Mandhana Confirms Wedding Cancellation, Threatens Legal Action Against 'Baseless Rumours'(Image: @palash_muchhal/Instagram)

Minutes after Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana broke her silence on the rumours surrounding her personal life, music composer Palash Muchhal issued a statement on Instagram declaring that their wedding had been called off. The back-to-back posts brought clarity to weeks of speculation that had dominated social media conversations.

Palash Muchhal's Instagram Story

Muchhal, in his Instagram Story, wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me.”

Calling it the “most difficult phase” of his life, he urged people to pause before judging anyone based on unverified gossip. He further added that his team would initiate strict legal action against those spreading false or defamatory content.

“Thank you to everyone who has stood by me with kindness in this tough time,” he wrote.

Take a look:

Smriti Mandhana's Instagram Story

Smriti Mandhana issued her own statement on Instagram, confirming that the wedding had indeed been called off.

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time,” Mandhana wrote. “I am a very private person… but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.”

She urged everyone to respect the privacy of both families.

“I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same… allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace,” her statement read.

Reaffirming her commitment to cricket, Mandhana added, “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India… That is where my focus will forever be.”

The two posts appeared minutes apart, with Mandhana's message shared just four minutes earlier. Their coordinated statements mark the end of weeks of speculation, as both individuals now call for privacy and a respectful end to public discussion.

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Strange... Read more

