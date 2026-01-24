Palash Muchhal SLAMS DOWN Rs 40 Lakh fraud allegations, says he will take 'Legal Action'

New Delhi: Music composer Palash Muchhal has landed in another controversy after serious allegations were levelled against him by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane, who claims to be a close associate of the Mandhana family.

Allegations by Childhood Friend of Smriti Mandhana

Mane, 34, has claimed that he is a childhood friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and was introduced to Muchhal through her family. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mane alleged that Muchhal was caught with another woman during wedding-related celebrations in November 2025.

“I was at the wedding celebrations (November 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed. Bhayanak scene tha, he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor. I thought he'd get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me,” Mane alleged.

Claims of Financial Exploitation in Film Project

Mane further alleged that he invested more than Rs 40 lakh in an unreleased film involving Muchhal and his family. According to him, he was later pressured to invest additional funds to ensure the film’s release.

“When I met his mother (Amita Muchhal) last month, she said the budget to release the movie has now increased to Rs 1.5 crore.

They asked me to invest another Rs 10 lakh or I wouldn't get any money back. They started blackmailing me and threatened to throw me out of the film, thus I was forced to file a complaint,” he said.

According to Mane, all communication with the Muchhal family ceased after the wedding was called off.

“After the wedding was called off, the family blocked me from everywhere. I found out that other artistes from the movie had not received payment they were due to receive either. I had heard of directors fleecing producers in the film industry but this is complete theft,” he alleged.

Mane also claimed that he has been receiving threats and that despite the film being ready for release, there has been no progress on the project.

Palash Muchhal Responds

Responding to the allegations, Palash Muchhal issued a statement on Instagram, strongly denying all claims.

“IN LIGHT OF THE ALLEGATIONS MADE BY SANGLI-BASED VIDNYAN MANE ON SOCIAL MEDIA, I WISH TO STATE THAT THESE CLAIMS AGAINST ME ARE ENTIRELY BASELESS AND FACTUALLY INCORRECT. THEY HAVE BEEN MADE WITH MALICIOUS INTENT TO TARNISH MY REPUTATION. AND THEY WILL NOT GO UNCHALLENGED. MY LAWYER, SHREYANSH MITHARE, IS EXPLORING ALL LEGAL AVENUES, AND THIS MATTER WILL BE DEALT WITH STRICTLY THROUGH THE APPROPRIATE LEGAL CHANNELS,” the statement read.

Wedding Officially Called Off

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s wedding, initially scheduled for November 23, 2025, was first postponed due to health emergencies in both families and was later permanently called off in December 2025.

Amid widespread speculation, both parties released statements confirming that the wedding would not take place. Smriti Mandhana, in her statement, clarified that the wedding had been cancelled and requested privacy during what she described as a difficult period.