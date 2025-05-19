Pallavi Joshi Shares Moments From Cannes Film Festival 2025 Visit Ahead Of ‘Tanvi the Great’ Release

New Delhi: Actress and producer Pallavi Joshi provided an exclusive look at her recent visit to the Cannes Film Festival. Ahead of her upcoming film ‘Tanvi the Great’, Joshi shared images that capture both the elegance of the event and her excitement. This was Pallavi’s debut at the Cannes film festival.

Joshi’s presence at Cannes drew attention not only to her poised appearance. Tanvi the Great, a film produced and directed by Anupam Kher, is expected to be a poignant story that blends emotion and societal reflection. Alongside an ensemble of cast, the film stars Pallavi as Vidya Raina.

Still absorbing the warmth and love from our screening of Tanvi The Great at

Cannes.

To witness such an emotional response from audiences across the globe has been truly humbling.

Grateful to be part of a story that resonates so deeply.



Alongside her Cannes debut, Pallavi is also gearing up for her upcoming production, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, is slated for release. As the latest installment in the Files series, the film is expected to delve deep into lesser-known historical truths and explore events that have shaped contemporary India. The release date, coinciding with Independence Day, hints at the film's nationalistic and thought-provoking themes.