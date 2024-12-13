Panchayat 3 Star Aasif Khan Gets Married; Drops Adorable Pictures

Mumbai: Actor Aasif Khan, widely known for his role as Ganesh aka Daamad Ji in the hit series Panchayat, has tied the knot! The talented actor took to Instagram to share beautiful moments from his traditional Muslim wedding with his wife, Zeba. The couple looked radiant as they embraced the simplicity and grace of their special day.

Aasif captioned the post with the heartfelt words, “Qubool Hai. 10.12.24,” marking their union. Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with love and blessings for the newlyweds.

Known for his remarkable performances on OTT platforms, Aasif has won hearts with roles in critically acclaimed shows like Mirzapur, Jamtara, and Paatal Lok. However, his portrayal in Panchayat earned him widespread recognition and the endearing nickname Daamad Ji among fans.

As Aasif embarks on this new chapter, his fans are thrilled and eagerly awaiting to see him shine both on-screen and in his personal life. Congratulations

to the happy couple!