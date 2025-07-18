Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Clarifies 'I Did Not Have A Heart Attack', Now Advised To Stop Eating...'

New Delhi: Actor Aasif Khan, who shot to fame with his role of 'damaad ji' in web-series Panchayat was recently in news for health issues. Several reports initially claimed that the young actor suffered a heart attack but now that he is out of the hospital, the actor has reacted to the development.

Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan's Health

Aasif Khan told Etimes, "So first of all, I want to clarify—it was not a heart attack. It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I’m totally fit." The doctors have advised him to undergo a diet change, avoiding certain food types.

Also, he has been told to exercise more, "I’ve been told to stop eating dal baati, limit my non-veg, and work out more. I don’t think it should impact my work. Something or the other happens in everyone’s life. People move on," he said.

For the unversed, the incident took place when the 34-year-old actor drove all day from his hometown in Rajasthan to Mumbai. Later that evening, he experienced chest pain, fainted in the bathroom, and was rushed to the hospital.

He later shared a health update on Instagram, assuring fans that he was on the road to recovery. Aasif posted: “Realising after watching this for past 36 hours. Life is short, don’t take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed.”

Who Is Aasif Khan?

Aasif Khan was born and raised in Nimbahera, a small town in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, India. He is best known for his role as Babar in action crime thriller web television series Mirzapur (2018-2020) and Damaad Ji in web-series Panchayat.

He appeared in Ready and Agneepath as a junior artist. Aasif made his Bollywood debut in Raj Kumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted (2019). He appeared in several films and series including Humorously Yours (2019), Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, Panchayat, Paatal Lok, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pagglait, Kakuda and The Bhootnii among other works.

