Panchayat actor Vinod Suryavanshi worked as a liftman for Rs 1600 salary, recalls facing casteism; says 'my plate was snatched'

New Delhi: Actor Vinod Suryavanshi, who portrayed the role of new Sachiv ji in Panchayat Season 3 impressed the audiences with his acting chops but this fame didn't come easy to him. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, he opened up on his life journey, facing casteism and how junior artists are often treated on sets.

Vinod Suryavanshi's childhood

He said, "I have often seen my parents cry. When festivals came, I would wonder why they were coming at all—why Diwali was coming. Festivals made us cry more because we could never celebrate them like others. Our condition was very bad, and seeing it made me emotional. My mother would sometimes cry, which hurt a lot. If someone gave us something, only then could we celebrate—that was our reality."

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“My mother worked as a domestic help, and my father was a mason. He didn’t get work every day, and when he didn’t, he would come home drunk. My childhood environment wasn’t good—he would abuse and even hit my mother. I grew up watching all this, and it felt terrible. I didn’t hate him, but I didn’t like his behaviour,” he said.

Panchayat actor did odd jobs

Before becoming an actor, Vinod did several odd jobs. “I first worked as a liftman, earning Rs 1,600 a month. Then I worked as an office boy at a construction office, and later as a security guard. It was a 12-hour standing duty. During rains, water would get into my shoes, I’d get blisters from standing all day, and sometimes people would abuse me. I had to endure a lot. People say no work is small, but I’ve learned that a person is judged by the level of work they do—the bigger the work, the more respect they get.”

He started out as a junior artist. “I entered the film industry by mistake. A friend called me and said I could stand in a crowd during a shoot and earn Rs 500. I liked that I got breakfast, lunch, and Rs 500 by the end of the day. It felt like a better job than anything I had done before. So I decided to continue, and that’s how I started working as a junior artist. As a security guard, I used to earn RS 8,000 a month for 12-hour shifts. As a junior artist, I started earning Rs 10,000–12,000."

When his food was snatched

“No one speaks properly to junior artists. They are often abused and humiliated. Assistant directors would mistreat us. Big actors never humiliated us. Once, I went to eat in someone’s room, and a senior person snatched my plate and asked who I was. When I said I was a junior artist, he told me to eat where the junior artists’ food was served. I said the food there was over, but he told me to speak to my coordinator and not eat there. He took away my plate. That hurt me deeply. That’s when I decided I had to do something in acting—maybe then I would at least get to sit in a room and eat peacefully.”

Facing humiliation and rejection

Vinod also shared the times he was rejected due to his looks. “I was rejected many times because of my looks. When I gave auditions for TV, they often wanted a ‘rich look’. Even for a beggar’s role, they wanted someone with a rich look. I was told I didn’t fit the requirement. I was selected for a role as a house help. The casting team had finalised me, and I reached on time for the shoot. But when the creative director came, she asked who I was. When they told her, she said no, this won’t work—we need someone with a fair look. He is dark-complexioned, pack him up.”

Vinod shared, "My first proper role was in Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, where I started earning Rs 2,500 per day, up from Rs 700."