Panchayat Season 4 Trailer OUT: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta Starrer Gets New Release Date – Check Details

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Panchayat Season 4 is finally out! Prime Video also announced that the show will now premiere on June 24.

Set in the fictional village of Phulera, the new season promises to bring fresh challenges, familiar faces, and plenty of comic twists—capturing the rhythms of small-town life with humor, warmth, and nuance.

The series returns with fan-favorite characters portrayed by a stellar ensemble cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha. The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 24.

The trailer for Panchayat’s latest season offers a hilarious sneak peek into the turf war brewing between two spirited frontrunners—Manju Devi and Kranti Devi. With rally songs, lofty pledges, and lots of fanfare, the village turns into a buzzing battleground. As both camps race to outshine and out-scheme the other, Phulera transforms into a carnival of chaos. And while the smiles are wide and slogans louder, behind the scenes it’s all about planting whispers, questioning each other’s “values,” and throwing just enough shade to keep things spicy.

With foot-tapping desi anthems setting the mood, the trailer promises viewers a full-blown rural ruckus—packed with humor, drama, and the electrifying chaos of Phulera’s fiercest showdown yet. The battle for power begins June 24, only on Prime Video.

Ahead of the much-anticipated launch of Panchayat Season 4, fans played a pivotal role in shaping the release date. Through a specially designed interactive website—www.panchayatvoting.com—6.5 million votes were cast for their favourite: Team Manju Devi or Team Kranti Devi. Each vote pushed a live meter closer to its final point. What started as a virtual showdown quickly turned into a massive celebration, ultimately leading to the release date being moved to June 24 in response to the fans’ enthusiasm to see their beloved series on screen sooner.

Chandan Kumar, creator and writer of Panchayat Season 4, shared: “Writing Panchayat has been a journey of deep discovery and gratitude. What makes this series special is how each season unfolds organically—building naturally on the one before it while still leaving room for the journey to continue. Our effort remains to keep the narrative fresh, by introducing new characters and dynamics, while ensuring it stays true to the emotional rhythm of Phulera. The story evolves in a way that feels both grounded and engaging. With Season 4, the world of Panchayat takes on richer dimensions—through its wholesome narrative and evolving character relationships. Collaborating with Prime Video and TVF has allowed this world to grow in meaningful ways, always with creativity at its core. It’s been a joy to shape this universe, and I’m excited for audiences’ reaction when the series premieres on Prime Video on June 24.”

Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, said: “Portraying Manju Devi has been deeply fulfilling, especially as she’s grown into one of the most loved and relatable characters on screen today. Across seasons, it’s been exciting to watch her journey from a hesitant pradhan to a confident voice in Phulera’s affairs. With each chapter, Panchayat adds depth not only to village life but to every character’s evolution. Season 4 brings unexpected twists—making the narrative all the more compelling. The trailer offers a peek, but trust me—what lies ahead is fun, feisty, and full of surprises.”

Jitendra Kumar, who plays Sachiv Ji, shared: “Panchayat is a prime example of authentic storytelling that resonates across geographies, age groups, and viewing preferences. Its humor, charm, and grounded characters have turned it into a cultural phenomenon, and we are incredibly proud to bring yet another exciting season of this beloved series to audiences. Working with this team has always felt like a creative homecoming—there’s mutual trust and a shared love for storytelling that really shines through. This new season brings a fresh dose of humor, warmth, and chaos from Phulera. The trailer gives a fun peek into the new dynamics at play, and I’m truly looking forward to how audiences respond to the next phase of this beloved journey.”

With humor, heart, and heightened stakes, Panchayat Season 4 promises another unforgettable chapter in Phulera—streaming on Prime Video from June 24.

Produced by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 4 is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, written by Chandan Kumar, and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.