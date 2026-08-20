/Pankaj Bhadouria opens up about breast cancer journey, urges women not to delay regular health check-ups

MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria has shared a deeply personal update on her fight with breast cancer, saying the disease pushed her physically in ways she never expected, but never once managed to shake her spirit. Along with sharing her story, she's also urging women everywhere to stop putting off their health check-ups, stressing just how much of a difference early detection can make.
Pankaj recently posted a new portrait of herself, smiling into the camera in a black outfit, her short hair styled into a sleek bob. Written across the image were the words, "Cancer tested my body, but it couldn't break my spirit. Now, I live with purpose."
What Pankaj shared
Alongside the picture, Pankaj wrote a heartfelt caption reflecting on everything the past few months have taught her. "Cancer became a chapter in my story, but it will never be the whole story," she wrote.
She continued, "This journey tested my body, strengthened my spirit and gave me a renewed sense of purpose. As I continue to heal, I choose to live each day with greater gratitude, courage and joy. To every woman reading this: please don't postpone your regular health check-ups. Early detection can change everything. Here's to healing, hope and living with purpose."
This isn't the first time Pankaj has spoken about her diagnosis. Back on May 28, she'd shared a picture from her hospital bed, writing simply, "I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. Need your prayers and support." Around the same time, she also posted a video reaching out to fans and speaking more broadly about breast cancer awareness.
In that video, she said, "Hello everybody, I personally wanted to thank all of you. You have given me so much love and support. People have been reaching out to me from all over. I am so grateful to all of you. Because of your prayers, I am on a road to recovery now. With God's grace, my surgery went very well."
She went on to talk about how early her cancer had actually been caught. "I was very fortunate that my cancer was detected at a very early stage. That is why I could recover. That is why my surgery went so well. It happened because I did one routine, preventive health checkup. I would like to say that if you are 40 or if your mother and sister are 40 plus, then please make them take a test. It is a small test and it is a self examination which can be easily found on YouTube. My doctors tell me that in India, one out of every 20 women is susceptible to breast cancer. I was fortunate ki bohot jaldi pata chal gaya… bohot logon ka nahi pata chal pata hain (I was fortunate to know it so early, many do not get to know). So please take care of yourself. Be aware of yourself. We all think that it won't happen to us, but it can happen to anyone."
What doctors want women to watch for
Dr Namita Pandey, Consultant Breast Oncoplastic Surgeon, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, told Zee News Digital about the early warning signs women most commonly ignore.
According to Dr Pandey, "Indian women are known to put their health last. They will not go to the doctor until things get painful or visibly uncomfortable. Ladies please prioritize yourselves and look for these early signs, get in touch with your Doctors if you notice any of these. The most common and important one is a painless lump, it may seem harmless but most cancerous lumps begin as painless lumps turning painful in later stages. Having said that even a painful lump or any kind of lump or knot in the breasts or underarm areas, need to be examined by a doctor."
She listed a few other symptoms women shouldn't ignore, including heaviness in the breasts, a noticeable change in breast shape, and hard areas that can be felt within the breast tissue.
There can also be changes around the nipple and the surrounding skin, including the underarm or axilla area, she noted. These can show up as a change in the colour or texture of the nipple, the nipple turning inward or flattening out, unexpected nipple discharge, skin irritation on or around the nipple, colour changes on the breast, flaky or peeling skin, and skin dimpling that starts to resemble the texture of an orange peel.
Dr Pandey was clear about one thing above all else: "No internet site, no relative or friends can give you proper diagnosis. These sources often end up giving misinformation and anxiety. So please contact and visit your doctor if you notice any of these signs."
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