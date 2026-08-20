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Pankaj Bhadouria opens up about breast cancer journey, urges women not to delay regular health check-ups

MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria has opened up about her breast cancer journey, sharing a message of hope while urging women to prioritise preventive health check-ups and early detection.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 03:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 03:07 PM IST
Pankaj Bhadouria opens up about breast cancer journey, urges women not to delay regular health check-ups
Image Credit: Pankaj Bhadouria, Instagram

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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