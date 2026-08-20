/Pankaj Bhadouria opens up about breast cancer journey, urges women not to delay regular health check-ups

She went on to talk about how early her cancer had actually been caught. "I was very fortunate that my cancer was detected at a very early stage. That is why I could recover. That is why my surgery went so well. It happened because I did one routine, preventive health checkup. I would like to say that if you are 40 or if your mother and sister are 40 plus, then please make them take a test. It is a small test and it is a self examination which can be easily found on YouTube. My doctors tell me that in India, one out of every 20 women is susceptible to breast cancer. I was fortunate ki bohot jaldi pata chal gaya… bohot logon ka nahi pata chal pata hain (I was fortunate to know it so early, many do not get to know). So please take care of yourself. Be aware of yourself. We all think that it won't happen to us, but it can happen to anyone."