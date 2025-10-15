New Delhi: Noted actor Pankaj Dheer, who played the iconic role of Karna in BR Chopra's legendary mythological show Mahabharata breathed his last on Wednesday. India Today reported that Pankaj had been battling cancer for some time and it relapsed a few months ago, affecting his health. Additionally, he had undergone major surgery related to it but succumbed to the disease on October 15, 2025. He was 68.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Dheer Dies: Mahabharat's Karna And Popular Actor Succumbs To Cancer, Dies At 68

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

His family, friends and fans mourned the demise of a noted actor who has appeared in several hit TV shows like Chandrakanta, The Great Maratha, Yug and Badho Bahu among others besides acting in a few movies like Sadak, Soldier and Baadshah to name a few.

What Oncologist Says About Cancer Relapse

One of the most difficult realities we face in oncology is cancer relapse. Even after successful treatment, a small number of cancer cells can sometimes remain dormant in the body. These cells may become active again after months or even years, leading to recurrence. Recognizing the early warning signs is key to improving outcomes. Patients should watch for symptoms such as persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, new pain or swelling at the original cancer site, prolonged cough, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, or the return of previous symptoms. Any unusual or lingering change must be promptly discussed with the treating oncologist, says Dr Minish Jain, Director of Medical Oncology Ruby Hall Clinic Pune.

ALSO READ: Trending: Mahabharat's 'Karna' aka Pankaj Dheer shares trivia about epic show

Preventing or managing relapse requires vigilance and discipline. Regular follow-ups, timely scans, and blood tests are critical for detecting recurrence early when it is still treatable. Alongside medical monitoring, adopting a healthy lifestyle plays a vital role — maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and managing stress effectively all contribute to stronger immunity.

Equally important is mental well-being. Fear of recurrence is natural, but staying optimistic, seeking emotional support, and remaining engaged with life can make a significant difference. Today, with advances in cancer care, even relapse can be managed successfully with the right approach.”

Pankaj Dheer's Last Rites

An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) was released on Wednesday, confirming the news of Dheer’s demise: "With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai."