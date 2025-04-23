Pankaj Tripathi And OMG 2 Director Amit Rai Reunite For Powerful Human Drama

New Delhi: After the massive commercial success of OMG 2, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi and writer-director Amit Rai are joining forces once again to create a deeply emotional and socially relevant human drama. Filming for the currently untitled project has officially begun.

The shoot is scheduled to span 35 days, capturing the essence, culture, and stories of the region like never before.

Alongside the acclaimed actor, the cast will include Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and several talented artists from the local Bhojpuri film industry—bringing together a rich blend of national and regional talent.

Speaking about his return to working with Amit Rai, Pankaj Tripathi shared, “OMG 2 was a very special film for me—not just because it marked my first solo 180-crore box office success, but because it connected with people on a human and emotional level. Working with Amit again feels like a natural progression. His storytelling has depth, honesty, and a sense of purpose that I deeply relate to. This story is rooted in the soil of Bihar—my home, my identity. As an actor, there’s nothing more fulfilling than being part of a story that is both entertaining and socially meaningful.”

Director Amit Rai, known for his sensitive and thought-provoking storytelling, also expressed his enthusiasm for the project : “Collaborating with Pankaj Tripathi again is like returning to a creative space where truth and performance meet seamlessly. This film is a heartfelt exploration of human relationships, resilience, and the social fabric that binds us. The support from Bihar Film Nigam has been invaluable, and we are committed to not only telling a powerful story but also celebrating local talent, landscapes, and life. This is more than just a film—it’s a reflection of lives lived and lessons learned.”

The announcement has left fans buzzing, as this collaboration between Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Rai is poised to once again touch hearts and spark meaningful conversations.