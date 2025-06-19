Pankaj Tripathi Discloses Who Is His ‘Favourite Director’

Mumbai: Acclaimed star Pankaj Tripathi, who is all set for the release of his upcoming film “Metro…In Dino”, has shared that director Anurag Basu is his favourite director. Talking about Anurag Basu and “Metro…In Dino”, Pankaj told IANS: “He’s a great director. I’ve wanted to work with him for many years. I would want to do many films with him, if he ever casts me. He’s my favorite director.

We go to his sets freely—no heavy preparation, no rigid planning.” Pankaj added: “I like to give my creative input, so there’s not too much preparation. The action and character are well prepared, but the scene itself is left open. We decide how the scene will unfold on the spot." Pankaj stressed that the film will showcase modern relationships. “That’s exactly what Metro… In Dino it is about. It shows love and relationships from today’s perspective—across different age groups.”

Directed by Anurag Basu, “Metro…In Dino” delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro…In Dino.

Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4. The film is a spiritual sequel of the 2007 drama “Life in a…Metro”. The film is partly inspired by Billy Wilder's romantic comedy film The Apartment.

It features an ensemble cast of Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles. It narrates the lives of nine people living in Mumbai and deals with topics such as extramarital affairs, sanctity of marriage, commitment phobia, and love.