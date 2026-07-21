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Pankaj Tripathi opens up on why he said yes to 'Ohh My Dog'

Pankaj Tripathi has opened up about his upcoming film ‘Ohh My Dog' as the story explores an emotional theme that connects a beautiful relationship between humans and dogs. 

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 05:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi opens up on why he said yes to 'Ohh My Dog'
Image Credit: Instagram

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