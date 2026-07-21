Pankaj Tripathi opens up on why he said yes to 'Ohh My Dog'

Speaking about the film at the event, director Amit Rai said, “With Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that resonates with every family. The bond between a child and a dog is one of the purest forms of love, built on trust, innocence, and unwavering loyalty. Through this film, we hope to make audiences laugh, cry, and leave the theatre with a little more kindness in their hearts not just towards animals, but towards each other as well.”