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  • /Pankaj Tripathi reveals why playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee was his toughest role: ‘I am very bad at mimicry’

Pankaj Tripathi reveals why playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee was his toughest role: ‘I am very bad at mimicry’

Pankaj Tripathi admitted he struggled to portray former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon, saying mimicry has never been his strength. The actor shared that he focused on capturing Vajpayee's thoughts and personality rather than simply imitating his mannerisms.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi reveals why playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee was his toughest role: ‘I am very bad at mimicry’

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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