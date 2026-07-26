/Pankaj Tripathi reveals why playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee was his toughest role: ‘I am very bad at mimicry’

The actor appeared on the chat show ‘Shekhar Tonite’ hosted by Shekhar Suman. When the show host asked him about how he approached his part, the actor said, “I read a lot of books on Atal Ji. I saw his old speeches. And it was very challenging for me because I am very bad at mimicry. So I was in a dilemma about how much I will be able to mimic Atal Ji. The scene which he had put in the trailer, that was the first day. I was struggling with how much I will be able to hold the mannerism, or not. And that shot came in the trailer”.