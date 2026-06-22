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Pankaj Tripathi’s brother seriously injured in alleged attack over land dispute

Pankaj Tripathi’s brother, Vijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained serious injuries after being allegedly attacked with sharp weapons in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, with police linking the incident to a long-standing land dispute.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Pankaj Tripathi’s brother seriously injured in alleged attack over land dispute
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram/IANS)

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