Pankaj Tripathi’s brother seriously injured in alleged attack over land dispute

The brother of Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi was allegedly attacked and seriously injured in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, prompting a police investigation. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Belsand village under the Barauli police station limits.
The victim, Vijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Patna.
According to police officials, Tiwari was outside his house when a group of assailants allegedly attacked him. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused used sharp-edged weapons, inflicting serious injuries.
Hearing the commotion, family members and local residents rushed to the scene, forcing the attackers to flee before they could be apprehended.
Gopalganj, Bihar: Brother of actor Pankaj Tripathi, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, sustained critical injuries in a sharp-weapon attack linked to an old dispute. He was shifted to Patna for advanced treatment, while police formed a special team and launched raids to apprehend the accused. pic.twitter.com/uZRLUN3WNs— IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026
Following the attack, Tiwari was initially taken to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital for medical attention. However, due to the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to PMCH in Patna for specialised treatment.
He remains under medical supervision, officials said.
Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and began an investigation. A case has been registered based on statements from the victim and eyewitnesses.
Authorities said the accused have been identified but fled the area following the attack. Multiple raids are underway to locate and arrest those involved.
Speaking on the case, Rajesh Kumar said initial findings point to a long-standing land dispute as the likely motive behind the assault.
“The earlier dispute was related to land. Vijendra Nath Tiwari was getting soil filled near his house when the accused allegedly attacked him from behind with an axe and another sharp-edged weapon. He is undergoing treatment in Patna. The investigation is underway, and all those involved, including the main accused, will be arrested soon,” Kumar said.
Police have assured that the investigation will be conducted impartially and that strict action will be taken against those found responsible. Officials are continuing raids and gathering evidence to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the attack.
(With IANS Inputs)
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