Pankaj Tripathi’s Mother, Hemwanti Devi, Passes Away At 89; Final Rites Held In Bihar

New Delhi: Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi is bereaved once again, as his mother, Hemwanti Devi, passed away at the age of 89 at the family’s ancestral home in Belsand, located in Bihar’s Gopalganj district.

Family Issues Official Statement

In an official statement issued by the family, they confirmed the news, writing, “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Shri Pankaj Tripathi’s beloved mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi, who left for her heavenly abode peacefully at the family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday.

She was 89 years old and had been unwell for some time. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side during her final moments."

Final Rites Conducted in Belsand

According to the statement, the cremation was held on Saturday in Belsand, in the presence of close family members, relatives, and a few close friends. The Tripathi family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has appealed to well-wishers and the media to respect their space as tey grieve this profound loss.

“The Tripathi family is mourning this immense loss and humbly request everyone to keep Smt. Hemwanti Devi in their thoughts and prayers. The family also requests the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this period of grief and allow them time to mourn in peace,” the statement added.

This marks another personal tragedy for the acclaimed actor, who lost his father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, on August 21, 2023. At that time, Tripathi was in Mumbai promoting his film OMG 2 when he received the news and immediately flew to Bihar to perform the last rites.

Born and raised in a humble family in Gopalganj, Pankaj Tripathi has often spoken about his parents’ influence on his life and values. Before venturing into acting, he assisted his father, who worked as a farmer and a priest. It was during his college years in Patna that Tripathi discovered his passion for acting through theatre.

From Theatre to Stardom

A graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD), Tripathi moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in cinema. His early years were filled with struggle and small, often unnoticed roles until he achieved his breakthrough with Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). Since then, he has become one of the most respected and versatile actors in the Indian film industry, known for his performances in Mirzapur, Stree, Mimi, and Kaagaz, among others.