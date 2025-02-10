Pankaj Tripathi Shares His Divine Experience As He Takes A Dip In Triveni Sangam At Mahakumbh

Mumbai: Pankaj Tripathi, known for his versatile performances in Bollywood, recently attended the Mahakumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Sangam. The Mirzapur star expressed his spiritual fulfillment after the experience, stating, “Sangam main nahaane ka ichcha tha, woh poora hogaya”, meaning he felt truly satisfied and purified after bathing in the sacred waters.

Speaking to ANI, the actor shared how deeply moved he felt after performing the holy ritual. He described the experience as a moment of inner peace and reflection, emphasizing the significance of the Mahakumbh for devotees.

He mentioned that the energy and devotion here are unparalleled and taking a dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet, is a truly divine experience. He even added that he feels blessed to be here.

This is not the first time that Pankaj Tripathi has expressed his inclination toward spirituality. The actor, who often speaks about his humble upbringing and deep-rooted connection to Indian traditions, has been vocal about the importance of staying connected to one’s culture and values.



As soon as pictures and videos of Pankaj Tripathi at the Mahakumbh surfaced online, fans praised the actor for his down-to-earth nature. Many appreciated how he stays connected to his roots and takes time for spiritual experiences despite his busy schedule.

One fan commented, “Pankaj Tripathi is a true gem. Amidst all the chaos of Bollywood, he finds solace in spirituality. Respect!” Another added, “His words reflect pure devotion. More power to you, sir!”

Pankaj Tripathi, who has won hearts with his performances in films like Mimi, Newton, and the Mirzapur series, has a packed schedule ahead. He will be seen in several highly anticipated projects, including Mirzapur 3 and Stree 2, among others.

While his professional life continues to flourish, his recent visit to Mahakumbh serves as a reminder of his simple and grounded nature.