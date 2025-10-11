'Papa And Mummy Are Together....' Bobby Deol Reveals Dharmendra Lives With First Wife Prakash Kaur

New Delhi: Veteran actor Bobby Deol is enjoying a wave of praise following his powerful performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood. While fans are applauding his screen presence and intensity, Bobby has shed light on his family’s private life in a candid new interview, revealing that his parents, legendary actor Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur, are currently living together at their farmhouse in Khandala. The revelation comes amid speculation around Dharmendra’s emotional social media posts, which have often sparked concern among fans about his well-being.

Speaking to ABP Live, Bobby addressed his father's tendency to express his emotions publicly, saying, “Papa is very emotional. He’s very expressive. He shares what he’s feeling with everyone… Sometimes he goes overboard, and then I ask him why he wrote what he wrote or said what he said, and he tells me that he was just following his heart. Yes, of course, we meet him, but we’re busy sometimes, and he gets emotional. He doesn’t have any idea how many people could read his posts.”

He also clarified that Dharmendra is not alone, contrary to public perception. “My mum is also there. They’re both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being at the farmhouse. They’re also old now, and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there.”

"My Mother Is the Strongest Woman I Know"

While Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby have remained in the spotlight, Prakash Kaur has largely stayed out of public view. Bobby explained why she is rarely spoken about publicly. “You don’t hear about my mother much because people don’t usually ask us about her,” he said. “My mother is a housewife, and I am her favourite. We speak every day. In fact, she called me twice just today. ”

He praised her strength and resilience, saying, “She’s the strongest woman I’ve ever met in my life.... She came from a small village, and the way of living was very simple. And then, to adjust to city life as the wife of a superstar… It wasn’t easy. I am what I am because of my wife, and it is the same with my father. It is because of my mother’s support that my father became a big star”

Dharmendra's Family History

Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954, when he was just 19 years old. The couple has four children together, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta. However, his relationship with actress Hema Malini has long been the subject of public interest.

The actor fell in love with Hema Malini during the shooting of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970. Despite initial resistance from Hema’s family, the two eventually tied the knot in 1980, reportedly converting to Islam to legally marry without divorcing Prakash Kaur. Hema and Dharmendra have two daughters together, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Public Affection and a Lifelong Bond

Earlier this year, Bobby Deol marked his parents’ 71st wedding anniversary with a social media post featuring a rare photograph of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.

On the professional front, Bobby Deol, earning widespread acclaim for his intense performance in Ba***ds of Bollywood, solidified his place among the most compelling actors of his generation.