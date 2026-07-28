/Papa’s blessings are always with you': Actress Esha Deol wishes sister Ahana Deol on her birthday

“My taste and my father's taste were very similar. Papa and I would spend hours, you know, discussing different landscapes, simple spaces and he would always say, ‘Lage raho bete, karte raho (keep going, give it your all), and those words I carry even today with me, which guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today,” shared Esha Deol.