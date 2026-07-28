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Papa’s blessings are always with you': Actress Esha Deol wishes sister Ahana Deol on her birthday

Esha Deol wished her sister Ahana Deol on her birthday. She expressed her feelings, reminding her that, actor Dharmendra's, blessings are forever there with her.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 04:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Papa’s blessings are always with you': Actress Esha Deol wishes sister Ahana Deol on her birthday
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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