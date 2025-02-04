'Param Sundari' Janhvi Kapoor Teases Bathroom Selfie, Shows Off Her 'Sunburns'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently took to social media to share a candid picture of herself, revealing a sunburn she got while shooting for her upcoming film, 'Param Sundari', due to the intense heat in Kerala. The actress, known for her dedication and hard work, seemed to be in good spirits despite the sunburn, captioning the photo, "Burnt."

Times When Janhvi Kapoor Injured Herself

This is not the first time that the actress has suffered the after-effects of shooting in extreme conditions.

Earlier, while training for her role in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', she dislocated both her shoulders and sustained a Multidirectional Instability injury. This injury included multiple torn ligaments in both her left and right shoulders. Despite these setbacks, Janhvi pushed through with remarkable resilience. She previously suffered a shoulder injury while filming 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which almost required surgery.

Janhvi Kapoor's Film Slate

In 'Param Sundari', Janhvi stars alongside Sidharth Malhotra, with the film being directed by Tushar Jalota. The movie is generating a lot of buzz and is slated for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting this fresh pairing and the intriguing storyline promised by the filmmakers.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is also set to dazzle audiences in Shashank Khaitan's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', where she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. Additionally, she will also be seen in the Telugu film 'RC 16', directed by Buchi Babu Sana. In this highly anticipated project, she will be starring opposite the charismatic Ram Charan.