‘Param Sundari’ Vs ‘Chennai Express’: Gen Z Draws Parallels Between Sidharth-Janhvi And SRK-Deepika’s Iconic Duo

New Delhi: Ever since the release of the latest song Pardesiya from the Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari, netizens have been drawing comparisons to the iconic Bollywood film Chennai Express, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Social media is buzzing with excitement ahead of the film's release, with many calling it Gen Z's Chennai Express.

Why Is Param Sundari Being Hailed as Gen Z's Chennai Express?

Social media users have pointed out striking similarities between the plotlines of the two films. Param Sundari is being likened to Chennai Express due to its storyline that revolves around a romance between a North Indian man and a South Indian woman, blended with elements of action and comedy. Even the South Indian aesthetics—think bindi and gajra—have triggered waves of nostalgia among fans.

The introductory poster of the film has also drawn comparisons to Chennai Express, adding fuel to the ongoing discussion.

In the teaser released earlier, a group of villagers from Janhvi’s side can be seen chasing someone with axes and weapons—an action sequence that instantly reminded fans of a similar moment in Chennai Express.

One user commented, “Looks like a Gen Z Chennai Express.”

Another said, “Chennai Express? Nevertheless, Sid looks so good.”

A third wrote, “Why does Janhvi’s look remind me of Deepika from Chennai Express?!?”

A fourth wondered, “Why does it feel like Chennai Express 2?”

A curious fan even asked, “Isme Lungi Dance 2.0 hoga kya?”

“It’s giving Chennai Express but with new actors,” a fifth user said.

Some even demanded a crossover: “Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari are low-key channeling SRK-Deepika’s Chennai Express vibes… and now we need a full-blown collab.”

Pardesiya Song

The track Pardesiya from Param Sundari is winning over fans, thanks to the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi Kapoor and the soulful voice of Sonu Nigam. The film, which was earlier set to release on July 25, will now hit theatres on August 29.

Param Sundari is directed by Tushar Jalota.