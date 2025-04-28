Paresh Rawal Admits To 'Drinking His Own Urine' To Recover From Knee Injury, Says ' I Sipped It Like Beer...'

New Delhi: Seasoned Indian actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal recently recounted an incident where he had to drink his own urine to speed up recovery. During a conversation with India Today's 'Lallantop', he recalled being admitted to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai following an injury.

At that time, Ajay Devgn's father and veteran action director Veeru Devgan came to visit him and advised to consume his first urine of the day for speedy recovery. He also advised staying away from alcohol, red meat and smoking during this period.

“I had decided if I had to drink my own urine I’ll not have it at one go, I’ll sip it like beer. Because I want to do it properly. I did this for 15 days. 15 days later when the doctor took my X-ray, he was shocked. The doctor asked me, ‘How did this cementing happen?’ He could see a white line forming. I was supposed to be discharged in 2-2.5 months, but I was discharged in 1.5 months. It was like magic,” Paresh Rawal said.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal was last seen in 'The Storyteller'. He has multiple films in his kitty, such as 'Bhoot Bangla', 'Thama', and 'Hera Pheri 3'.

(This article is meant for informational purposes based on actor's own experience and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)