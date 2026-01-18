Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3008136https://zeenews.india.com/people/paresh-rawal-calls-ar-rahman-pride-of-the-nation-after-composer-breaks-silence-on-controversy-3008136.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleParesh Rawal Calls AR Rahman ‘Pride Of The Nation’ After Composer Breaks Silence On Controversy
AR RAHMAN

Paresh Rawal Calls AR Rahman ‘Pride Of The Nation’ After Composer Breaks Silence On Controversy

Actor Paresh Rawal expressed support for AR Rahman, calling him the nation’s pride after the composer addressed the controversy by reaffirming his deep bond with India, music, and culture.

|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 08:08 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Paresh Rawal Calls AR Rahman ‘Pride Of The Nation’ After Composer Breaks Silence On Controversy(Image: IMDb/Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Paresh Rawal expressed his love for AR Rahman after the singer opened up about his bond with India, music, and culture, following backlash from Indian celebs over his controversial remarks against Bollywood.

Taking to his X handle, Paresh Rawal re-shared the video of AR Rahman calling the singer a "pride" of the nation.

"We love you, sir. You are our pride," wrote Paresh Rawal.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier today, the music maestro AR Rahman shared his first post after the row over the controversial remarks he made about Bollywood, prompting reactions from across the Indian cinema.

On Sunday, Rahman took to his Instagram account to share a video message. In the clip, he did not directly address the controversy but spoke about his bond with India, music, and culture.

In his video message, the Oscar-winning composer shared how music has always been his way of staying connected with people and traditions. He went on to add that "intentions" can sometimes be "misunderstood", but his purpose has always been to serve through music.

Also Read | AR Rahman Communal Bias Row: DYK The Oscar-Winning Composer Converted To Islam And Was Named By Hindu Astrologer? His Real Name Was…

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music," Rahman said.

"I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space that always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices," he added.

"From nurturing Jala, presented at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister and Ruhi Noor, to collaborating with young Naga musicians to create a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, and building Secret Mountain, India's first multicultural virtual band, to the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer, each journey has strengthened my purpose. I remain grateful for this and committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future. Jai Hind and Jai Bharat," he further said.

The controversy began when Rahman, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, said that work from the Hindi film industry had slowed down for him in recent years and linked this to changes in the industry over the past eight years. After that interview, reactions came from both fans and film personalities.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

World Economic Forum
World Economic Forum 2026: India's Strong Davos Push Amid Global Shifts
Technology
MacKenzie Scott’s Donations Face FBI Scrutiny Over Alleged Hamas Links: Report
Narendra Modi Singur rally
PM Throws Down Gauntlet To Mamata From Singur, Says, 'End Mahajungle Raj'
Technology
iPhone Fold And iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specs Leaked-Details Here
EU Mercosur trade deal
What Pushed EU And Mercosur To Finally Seal A Trade Deal After 25 Years?
Manikarnika Ghat
Varanasi Police Register 8 FIRs Over Fake AI Images Linked To Manikarnika Ghat
Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-1-2026: Assam State Sunday Lucky Draw OUT
Manipur Poppy Cultivation
Security Forces Destroy 306 Acres Of Illegal Poppy Fields In Manipur
Noida dense fog
Noida Dense Fog: 27-Year-Old Engineer Dies As Car Plunges Into Drainage Pit
Karachi fire
Pakistan: Six Killed, 20 Injured In Massive Fire At Karachi's Gul Plaza Mall