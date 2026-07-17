/Paresh Rawal lauds Salman Khan’s professionalism, dismisses ‘Difficult to work with’ perception

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has opened up about his long-standing professional association and personal equation with superstar Salman Khan and his family. Dismissing long-standing industry rumors that the megastar is challenging to work with, Rawal lauded Salman’s punctuality, professionalism, and remarkably generous nature on film sets.
Rawal, who has shared the screen with Salman in blockbuster hits like Ready and Tiger Zinda Hai, emphasised the seamless experience he has always enjoyed while collaborating with the actor.
Speaking about his personal experiences, Rawal firmly refutes the common public perception surrounding the superstar's work schedule.
"Salman has never cancelled my shoot," Rawal stated. "And even if you ever suffer a loss because of Salman, he will make sure you gain twice as much. I’ve never had any friction with him. He has never come late for my shoots. He’s a very friendly person and a great guy."
Beyond his camaraderie with Salman, Rawal also expressed deep gratitude toward the superstar's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. He revealed that the legendary writer became a foundational mentor to him during his formative years in the industry, offering invaluable career guidance that significantly shaped his journey as an actor.
While Rawal continues to celebrate his historical collaborations with the family, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated next venture, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the upcoming project promises to be an unflinching, high-octane portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. The film is also slated to star Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role alongside the superstar.
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