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  • /Paresh Rawal lauds Salman Khan’s professionalism, dismisses ‘Difficult to work with’ perception

Paresh Rawal lauds Salman Khan’s professionalism, dismisses ‘Difficult to work with’ perception

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has praised Salman Khan’s punctuality and generosity on set while reflecting on his close bond with the Khan family, ahead of the superstar's upcoming film Maatrubhumi.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 09:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
Paresh Rawal lauds Salman Khan’s professionalism, dismisses ‘Difficult to work with’ perception
Image Credit: file photo

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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