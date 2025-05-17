Paresh Rawal Makes Shocking Exit From Hera Pheri 3; Outraged Fans Call For Film To Be Shelved

Mumbai: For over two decades, Paresh Rawal's character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, aka Babu Bhaiya, from the 'Hera Pheri' series has been one of Indian cinema's most iconic and beloved comedy characters to date.

Earlier this year, director Priyadarshan confirmed a third instalment of the iconic franchise, with the OG trio--Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty--returning. Fans were left excited ever since the news was announced.

However, actor Paresh Rawal has now confirmed that he has exited the third film in the beloved series. When ANI reached out to the actor to ask if the news was true, he replied, "Yes, it is."

Soon after the news went viral, heartbroken fans quickly expressed their disappointment on social media.

One user wrote, "This can't be true. If it is, then how can they let go of an actor like Paresh Rawal? Aur inhe kya lag raha hai, Paresh Rawal as Babu Bhaiya ke bina Hera Pheri 3 bana lenge? I hope they just request him to return; otherwise, this decision will make fans furious."

Another user commented, "Paresh Rawal QUITS Hera Pheri 3. Just shut your shops and declare this movie as shelved. There is no Hera Pheri without any of the three, especially not Baburao Ganpatrao Apte."

Meanwhile, the reason for his exit has not been revealed yet.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in the lead roles. The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav, and Rimi Sen in the lead roles.